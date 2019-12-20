By NATION REPORTER

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has been shortlisted for a prestigious global award.

Prof Magoha is a finalist for Global Citizen of the Year Award which honours an individual who has demonstrated exceptional and sustained impact towards the goal of ending extreme poverty.

He was nominated for his committed in building and strengthening institutions.

During his time at the University of Nairobi, Prof Magoha increased the institution’s research fund tenfold after he secured $2.41 million. Part of the fund was used to build a research laboratory for communicable diseases.

At the Kenya National Exam Council, Prof Magoha stopped endemic, country-wide corruption in national exams and restored credibility in the education system.

Prof Magoha was also recognised for his success in bringing systemic change to Kenya’s healthcare and education sectors.

The organizing team noted that his good management practices stand out and have achieved incredible results.

Last year, Wawira Njiru, founder and executive director of Food for Education, won the Global Citizen Youth Leadership Award. Her organisation provides nutritious meal to disadvantaged pupils in schools across the county.