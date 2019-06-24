By FAITH NYAMAI

Pupils in their final year of primary education will not be allowed to change their Form One selection choices after sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Monday ordered the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to open an online portal to allow candidates to revise their Form One choices before the October tests.

“I expect the Council to provide guidelines on the revision exercise to ensure it is completed by Friday, August 2, 2019,” he said.

Prof Magoha said unlike previous years where the pupils could change their placement choices after their KCPE results have been released, this year’s candidates will not get that chance.

The CS was speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) during the Examinations Preparedness meeting with education officials.

NO LEAKAGE

Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang said the move is meant to stop human interferences in the placement of candidates.

“Parents should be well informed and guide their children accordingly. Candidates will only be placed in one of the schools they will have selected,” he said.

CS Magoha also warned schools against exam cheating, saying no leakage will be allowed.

“Examination papers are safe and no leakage will be witnessed this year. Teachers must work harder and complete the syllabus,” he said.

A total of 1,788,731 candidates are expected to sit for their KCPE and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Of these, 1,088,986 will sit the KCPE tests, while 699,745 will sit the KCSE exams.

MONITORING

Prof Magoha said the ministry has increased the number of examinations containers to 479 from last year’s 459 to help shorten the distances covered in select regions where moving the materials over long distances exposes them to leakage.

“Ahead of the examinations season in third term, the ministry through all field officers, will engage in a robust pre-monitoring exercise to sensitise all schools in the country against cheating in national examinations,” he said.

Knec CEO Dr Mercy Karogo said the council is in the process of putting in place the necessary pre-requisite measures to ensure that the 2019 national examinations are conducted successfully.

She said Knec will engage the services of contracted professionals including 1,437 deputy county commissioners, sub-county directors of education and the Teachers' Service Commission (TSC).