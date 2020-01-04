Magoha threatens to shut down Kibos Sugar Company

The operations of the sugar factory are said to be posing a big threat to the only learning centre for the blind and children with albinism in western Kenya.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has threatened to shut down Kibos Sugar Company should the management fail to relocate the neighbouring Kibos Special School to another location within Kisumu town.

POLLUTION

The Education CS said children with special needs continue to suffer due to environmental hazards they are exposed to by the factory located barely 20 metres from the school.

According to locals and environmentalists, the company emits polluted substances into the air which have adverse effects on pupils living with albinism.

The operations of the sugar factory are said to be posing a big threat to the only learning centre for the blind and children with albinism in western Kenya.

Speaking at Chemelil Academy in Kisumu on Saturday, Prof Magoha said there is urgent need for his ministry, County Government of Kisumu and area MPs to finding a lasting solution.

“You cannot relocate the school into the bush. I will order Kibos Sugar Company to shut down if they cannot build a school for the children with special needs within town,” said Prof Magoha.

PETITION

He added: “It is shameful for our children to suffer yet we are here doing nothing. I am only working in the best interest of the children.”

He added he will be visiting the institution soon to ensure that the relocation is done within an agreed timeline.

The National Assembly Education Committee has been on a fact-finding mission at the Kisumu-based company where the members met various stakeholders but is yet to release a final report on their findings and recommendations.

Nominated MP David ole Sankok took up the matter after a public petition by, among others, Kondele Community Social Justice Centre member Boniface Akach who accused the miller of failing to comply with environmental regulations.

ALTERNATIVE

In his submission before the committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Meli, Mr Akach raised concerns that the firm established in 1999 is causing air, noise and environmental pollution, and threatening the safety of the special need learners.

He said the sugar miller has failed to produce the Environmental Impact Assessment report approving the construction of the factory near the school.

The miller had offered to provide an alternative piece of land of the same size, build complete facilities for the two schools and provide transport needed for relocation of the school and movable school property.

RESOLVE

But the school board is claiming that the proposed site is infested with snakes. It also claims the site is far from health facilities available.