A group of Makini School parents has protested over the decision by the institution to start online teaching and charge as much as Sh70,000 per pupil.

The parents say the Education ministry directed that schools reopen next month.

“The school is forcing us to pay huge amounts yet the economic situation is dire,” one of them told the Nation on Tuesday.

Contacted, Makini School communication manager Katya Nyangi defended the decision to resume online teaching.

“Like other schools, we are offering lessons virtually. We did this after a lot of preparations, teacher training and getting resources,” Ms Nyangi told the Nation.

“In fact, we have not charged them anything for May. We took second term fee and split it into four monthly instalments. When the term begins, there will be no additional charges.”

She said the school has given parents the option of going ahead with lessons in May or waiting until next month.

“Learning commenced on Monday. The school has formed a finance support team to enable parents to determine payment schedules depending on their circumstances and ability,” Ms Nyangi said.

Several schools are teaching virtually following the suspension of ordinary classes in March due to coronavirus.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development is also offering classes on radio and television.

It says such classes reach learners and their teachers in all corners of the country.

Last week, Brookhouse School parents went to court to oppose payment of full fees amid the global pandemic.