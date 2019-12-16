By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) George Magoha on Monday defended the decision by the ministry to conduct a manual count of learners and schools despite the existence of a digital register which has been in place for the last three years.

Speaking during a press conference accompanied by Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang at Jogoo House, Prof Magoha insisted that the physical count is to ensure that they have accurate information.

“There is nothing wrong with continuous verification of information that we have inside National Education Management Information System (Nemis) for good corporate governance,” said Prof Magoha, who declined to take questions from journalists during the press conference that lasted one minute.

“We have agreed that you do not ask me any question about everything, including what you are thinking about.”

CHALLENGES

The Nemis project, which started in 2017, is being funded by the Global Partnership for Education and it is being implemented by the Ministry of Education and the World Bank.

Advertisement

The decision to go manual raises the questions on the role of Nemis which was to enhance education data accountability and put into proper use the available resources.

Prof Magoha admitted that the programme faces a number of challenges which he said were being addressed.

In February 2017, the ministry kicked off the registration of learners in both primary and secondary schools and extended the deadlines which were not met by schools forcing it to make it an open and continuous programme.

The CS said registration for primary schools is approaching 60 per cent while secondary schools is almost at 99 per cent.

Despite the challenges, Prof Magoha said the system is here to stay and that the challenges will be re-examined.

UNRELIABLE DATABASE

In turning to manual count of learners, Prof Magoha in a letter dated December 10 to all education officials admitted that the ministry does not have accurate and reliable database on the number of physical schools and the actual number of pupils that can be relied on for effective decision making.

Prof Magoha directed the officials to physically verify and confirm to his office details about learners and schools.

He wants to know the actual number of pupils in Grade 2 to Standard Eight enrolled in schools in all counties.

Prof Magoha also asked education officials to physically detail the number of both secondary and primary schools in all countries.

“This information is required for 2020 capitation and other critical decisions. It is reiterated that no institution shall receive capitation or any other ministerial services without this data,” said Prof Magoha.

A report presented to the National Assembly’s Education Committee by Dr Kipsang captured data of only 6.8 million learners, out of a possible 13 million.