Girls outperformed boys in six subjects namely English, Kiswahili, CRE, home science, art and design, and metal work.

The other best performers in Nyanza region were Otieno Teddy Allan Odhiambo of St Joseph’s Rapogi of Migori County, who was ranked in position 22.

Following closely from the region is Maranda High School, which made a strong showing with six candidates among the top 100.

Master Kaluna James was the second best candidate with a grade of 87.394 points.

By DAVID ADUDA

Maseno School has made a dramatic comeback to top the charts producing the second best candidate in this year’s Form Four Examinations.

One of the country’s oldest secondary schools, having been started in 1906, Maseno had five candidates among the top 100 candidates.

Besides Kaluma, the other A graders in the top were Humphrey Rasugu who was placed fifth with 87.281 points, Ochieng Joshua position 19 with 86.899 points and Gideon Kiplangat Siele, position 40 with 85.961 points and Byrone Omondi with 85.89.

Maranda’s top candidate was Onyando Roy Allan Ochieng, who had grade A of 87.101 points and ranked in position 10. Also excelling at Maranda were Martine Onyanga Ombaga who was placed in position 45, Otieno Eugine Mboya (50), Olela Sheldon Trevor (64), Okoyo Zaddy Trevor (71), Saidimu Lesalunga (79).

BEST PERFORMERS

The other best performers in Nyanza region were Okomba Matayo Mugoma position 90, Odumbe Lucky Willis Mwabi of Orero Secondary, Homa Bay, position 84 and Okoth Philip Oluoch of Kisumu Boys High School, who was ranked 98th.

Conspicuously missing from the Nyanza region’s list were girls schools. They did not post candidates among the 100.

In the overall ranking list, Juliet Irine Otieno of Pangani Girls in Nairobi was declared the best candidate in the exams, whose results were released by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed. Juliet scored A with 87.644 points.

This is the second time in a row that Pangani Girls topped the charts. A school recently given the national status, Pangani has been a consistently top performer. It is also one of the schools with large enrolments.

IMPROVED RESULTS

The other top performers with grade A were Edwin Otieno Ouko of Light Academy, 87.363 and Kamweru Mwangi Dancan Ian of Moi High School, Kabarak, 87.289. Also trailing the blaze with A grade were Humphrey Rasugu, also of Maseno School, 87.281, Mel Christine of Alliance Girls 87.274, Njenga Brian Ndungu of Mangu, 87.259, Osogo Monyenye Wesley of Alliance High School, 87.173; Nyakea Moraa Shalyn of Moi Girls Nairobi 87.16 and Onyando Roy Allan Ochieng of Maranda 87.101

Releasing the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters in Nairobi, Amb Mohamed reported improved performance in the exams.

At least 315 candidates scored A in the exams, nearly doubling last year’s 142. The number of candidates who qualified for university education, obtaining grade C+ and above also grew significantly to 90,377 compared to the previous 70,073.

The rising numbers of qualifiers are giving universities a new lease of life, they will now have a slightly bigger pool to pick from. Private universities, which had been affected by reduced number of qualifiers, will have reason to smile.

Ms Mohamed reported improved performance all round in the subjects manifested in the number of subjects whose grades went up, 14 compared to 13 last year, and similarly decline in subjects done poorly, 12 against the previous 13.

RIGHT AGE

Another notable indicated of efficiency in the education system is the fact most candidates who sat the exams were of the right age, between 19 and 20. In education terms, presence of many over-age or under-age candidates demonstrate inefficiency. It means many learners are repeating or some are fast-tracked even when they are not ripe for the grades they are promoted to.

Among the key highlights was Knec’s attempt to do a tracer study, compare candidates performance in Standard Eight against Form Four ostensibly to determine the value addition during the secondary school period.

On this score, five candidates were named to have made a remarkable leap, having joined Form One with very low points but went ahead to excel in KCSE and qualify for university education.

GENDER PERFORMANCE

Leading this list was Josphat Kamau Mwangi from Mioro Secondary School in Murang’a County, who had obtained 278 marks in KCPE four years ago, but went ahead to obtain grade A- at KCSE. Others were Richard Kyulu who had 257 in KCPE but obtained B+, George Mburu Maingi had 279 in KCPE but got B+; James Kamau Wambui, 186 points to grade B- and Gideon Cheruiyot, 209 against grade B.

In terms of gender performance, boys continued to do better in most subjects compared to girls. Girls outperformed boys in six subjects namely English, Kiswahili, CRE, home science, art and design, and metal work.

Speaking during the release of the results, Knec chairman George Magoha reported that there were no cases of cheating this time round. However, there were irregularities where some individuals and teachers were caught attempting to cheat.

Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia said 61 teachers were reported to have flouted the exam rules and five of them have been interdicted.