Eight other students including former Masinde Muliro University Students Organisation chairman, Vincent Lumala Simiyu will serve a one-year suspension.

Acting Registrar Academic Affairs Thomas Sakwa said the students had been warned against engaging in similar activities in future.

By KEN WAMASEBU

More by this Author

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has lifted the expulsion of five students who were linked to unrest at the institution last year.

The students had appealed a decision by the disciplinary committee to expel 11 students and suspend 11 others for taking part in the riots that led to destruction of property in September 2019.

STUDENTS WARNED

The five students, Elvis Ngaira, Samson Kipish, Caroline Wachira, Brian Nyabuto and Dan Ayal Bram had successfully appealed against recommendations of the disciplinary committee to have them expelled.

Acting Registrar Academic Affairs Thomas Sakwa said the five students were served with warning letters on Monday.

Prof Sakwa said the university Senate had approved recommendations of the disciplinary committee to give the students another chance.

Related Stories 19 Masinde Muliro students suspended after unrest

Advertisement

DESTROYED PROPERTY

“The students are required to pay Sh950 for destruction of property as the rest of the students did before they were readmitted,” said Prof Sakwa.

Eight other students including former Masinde Muliro University Students Organisation chairman, Vincent Lumala Simiyu will serve a one-year suspension.

The university Senate upheld the decision to suspend nine other students for two years for participating in the riots.

“The management is not in any business to punish the students but to empower them. It is for this reason that the senate considered to overturn the expulsions,” said Prof Sakwa.

He said the delay to hear and determine the appeals by the senate was caused by preparations for last year’s graduation ceremony.

SH12,000 FINE

“Given that this is the final decision by the management, there will be no for appeal and those dissatisfied could seek redress. We believe, the decisions made by senate are fair,” said Prof Sakwa.

Mr Simiyu and the other students on suspension will pay Sh12,000 fine. The university has instructed the legal team to withdraw charges against Mr Simiyu and his colleague, George Gathuo.