By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

Masinde Muliro University has suspended nineteen students accused of causing unrest and damaging property at the institution last month.

Those affected include officials of the Masinde Muliro University Students Organisation (Mmuso) led by the Chairman Vincent Lumala, the Secretary General Gerald Maina and Treasurer, Amon Tarus.

An internal memo signed by the acting registrar Academic Affairs Prof Thomas Sakwa, dated October 7 read in part: “Pursuant to Section 2.1 (b) and (c) of the Masinde Muliro University Science and Technology

(Mmust) Rules and Regulations governing the conduct and discipline of students, the 81st Regular Senate meeting sitting on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, resolved to suspend 19 students listed below from the

university with immediate effect pending disciplinary process for causing student unrest and destruction of property within the university.”

The affected students have been instructed to stay away from the university premises until they are invited to appear before the Senate students’ welfare disciplinary committee.

Advertisement

The move comes after the university announced the reopening of the institution from Monday and asked students to pay a penalty of Sh950 and clear outstanding fee balances before sitting exams.

The university was rocked by riots on September 18 after students protesting the decision by the management asking them to clear outstanding fee balances before they could be allowed to sit for exams.

The irate students hurled stones at buildings and vehicles at the parking yard, destroying property.