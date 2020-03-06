By WINNIE ATIENO

Learning is set to resume in terror-prone North Eastern as the Ministry of Education plans to post more non-local teachers to the region.

Education in the region has suffered significantly since the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) withdrew non-local teachers following many attacks by terror group Al-Shabaab.

A total of 2,340 non-local teachers were transferred following a pre-dawn attack in Kamuthe in Garissa County in January, in which three tutors died.

NEW POSTINGS

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced on Friday that many non-local teachers were set for posting to the region.

Prof Magoha added that the ministry was in the process of finding more local and non-local teachers for the region.

The CS assured North Eastern leaders, students and pupils that normalcy would resume.

“Every Kenyan child, irrespective of where he or she comes from shall be given the same conditions as any other child. The government is working to ensure teachers posted in the region are secured,” he noted.

Prof Magoha added that the local population and political arms must help keep the children safe.

“The children are as precious as any group of minors," he said.

ALTERNATIVES

Currently, county officials and other volunteers are the ones teaching pupils at some of the schools in the region.

In Wajir, the sector got a major boost after officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) stepped in to teach at some of the institutions.

According to an education official, Konton and Qarsa Primary schools are among beneficiaries of the new arrangement.