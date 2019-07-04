By EDITH CHEPNG'ENO

Students of Moi University School of Medicine have been ordered back to school two weeks after it was closed over unrest.

The university was closed after learners protested its failure to address issues raised by lecturers who have been on strike since mid-June.

In a memo signed by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kimenge, all students were directed to report back from July 2.

Prof Kimenge said a special meeting of the Senate that took place on Monday resolved that the schools of medicine and dentistry be reopened immediately.

"Teaching and learning to resume immediately,” the memo stated.

"STRIKE ON"

However, a branch official of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union told the Nation by phone that the lecturers would carry on with their strike.

Dr Ishmael Aiyaibei, the branch secretary, said they will only end the strike after signing a return-to-work formula.

“The strike is still on. The school is being opened for students only. Lecturers' grievances have not been addressed,” said Dr Aiyaibei.

ALLOWANCES

The lecturers want unpaid clinical allowances dating back to January 2017.

Dr Aiyabei noted that their strike affected not only learning but also services at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“Medical lecturers are the ones who offer clinical services at the hospital. The doctors on post graduate training, who also offer clinical services at the hospital, cannot carry on without their supervisors’ presence,” he said.

"NO COMMITMENT"

Dr Aiyabei said the university's management and the government had failed to honour an agreement entered in 2017.

He added that Moi had not shown any commitment to ensuring payment of the allowances.

“After the 100-day doctors strike in 2017, all doctors were allocated enhanced clinical allowances. But since then, doctors in universities have not been paid," he said.