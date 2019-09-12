Applicants for vacancies in post-primary institutions must have a minimum of diploma.

Those applying to teach in primary schools must be holders of a P1 certificate.

In an advertisement on its website signed by CEO Nancy Macharia, TSC spelt out the requirements that applicants must meet to be hired.

By DAVID MUCHUNGUH

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will employ 4,117 teachers to replace those who left the profession in June and July through natural attrition countrywide.

The commission has advertised 3,348 vacancies in primary schools and 769 in post-primary institutions to fill positions that were left vacant following resignations, retirement or death of tutors.

REQUIREMENTS

Kisii County has the highest number of available spaces in primary schools at 182, while Mombasa has only one vacancy. Other counties with high numbers are Meru (171), Kitui (148), Bungoma (147) and Kakamega (132).

The vacancies in post-primary institutions have been listed according to the schools where they are available and the subject combinations needed.

They will be selected from the county merit lists compiled last month when TSC carried out a recruitment exercise for 1,000 additional primary school teachers.

“Successful candidates will be deployed to serve in any part of the country, and not necessarily in the county where they were recruited,” Dr Macharia said.

They will apply through the secretary, board of management of the institution where the vacancy has been advertised and submit a copy to the TSC county director. Their application should be received by both offices by September 24.

DEPLOYMENT

Applicants must be Kenyans, registered with the TSC and not aged over 45 years. The commission said preference will be given to applicants who have not previously been employed by the TSC.

Interviews and subsequent selection will be carried out by the TSC county selection panels and the boards of management (for post-primary institutions). The successful candidates will fill in a serialised employment form that will be forwarded to TSC for formal appointment and deployment.

TSC also cautioned job applicants against falling prey to fraudsters who have recently conned desperate job seekers millions of shillings with promises of getting them teaching jobs.

“Some victims have come to us claiming that they have given as much as Sh350,000 in the hope of securing employment,” an official told the Nation.

Last month, TSC advertised 4,000 and 1,000 new vacancies in public secondary and primary schools respectively. The recruitment exercise kicked off last week in various counties.