By NDUNGU GACHANE

More by this Author

Josephat Mwangi Kamau, whom Education minister Amina Mohamed recognised as the most improved candidate of the 2018 national high school tests, says passion and commitment caused him to succeed.

The 17-year-old wrote his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations at little-know Mioro Secondary School in Mathioya, Murang'a County.

EXTRA WORK

Mr Mwangi was recognised as the most improved since he scored 277 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams.

In an interview at the school on Friday, shortly after the results were announced, Mr Mwangi talked about his pursuit of excellence, which he said often saw him remain behind as his schoolmates went home in the evenings.

He did so to prepare for lessons, having decided to pull up his socks since he performed poorly in primary school.

"I did not think about my future then and I had no dream. I did not see the importance of education but when I joined Form One, I became serious, right from the introduction of the syllabus, and made a plan for my studies," he said.

"I realised that I could toss my life and end up failing," he said, adding he did whatever it took, including walking about three kilometres to and from school.

He said he would get tired and that there was a security risk as he often went home late in the night.

"My father worried about me as I would get home at 10pm and because of the insecurity in the area," he said.

LAW, ENGINEERING

The student primarily wants to study law at the University of Nairobi and says engineering is another option.

He is the third born in a family of four and only two of his siblings have diploma-level education.

"My dream is to become a judge of the Supreme Court and then the chief justice. Passion, commitment and a good rapport with my teachers and my parents were the main reasons for my good performance," he said.

"I urge students to walk tall and never allow others to look down upon them. My case is proof that day schools are good," he added. "Students in remote schools can also shine."

Mr Kamau's father, James Kamau Ngigi, said he did the family proud as no other child of his had performed that well in exams.