Olive Mugenda starts new job as KCA chancellor

Prof Olive Mugenda was on Thursday installed as the second chancellor of KCA University.

Prof Mugenda, who is the former vice-chancellor of Kenyatta University, was appointed by the Board of Trustees of the university council.

Prof Mugenda said she will use her vast experience in the academia field to better the university.

She said she will build on the pillars in her book titled, Building Blocks for Institutional Transformation: Experiences from Kenyatta University to better KCA University.

Prof Mugenda has taken over from Prof Arthur Eshiwani, who has served at the university for seven years.

She is a professor in Family and Consumer Sciences. She is also a recipient of several awards and fellowships in research and science in Sub-Saharan Africa.

KCA Vice-Chancellor Noah Midamba said Prof Mugenda’s entry in the university leadership will help in making the institution better.

KCA University started as a college in 1989 and became a chartered university in 2007.