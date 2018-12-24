NTSA hands night travel ban to 5 saccos

By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

The National and Transport Authority (NTSA) has suspended night travel licences for vehicles belonging to five saccos for traffic violations.

Those affected by the month-long suspensions are some vehicles belonging to Mbukinya, Ongata Rongai, Kenya Poa, Unified Poa and Nazigi Saccos.

Others from prestige, Nawasuko, Latema, Kibea Bureti, Lucky Baba Dogo and Marimba sacco had their road service licences suspended for a similar period of time.

“Several operators have been found to be in violation of provisions of section 7(c) and 11 (1) of the NTSA regulations 2014 despite an earlier warning against contravening conditions of their licences,” NTSA Director General Francis Meja.

“Statistics indicate that that night travel poses a high risk and majority of the accidents occur during this period,” he added.

Only operators who have met stringent requirements to travel at night will be allowed to operate.

Additionally, seven drivers have had their licences suspended for between one and two years for drink-driving.