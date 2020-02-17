By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

By CLAIRE WASILWA

More by this Author

A report by the Ministry of Education has detailed how it distributed Sh2.5 billion to secondary schools for infrastructure development last year, with national schools being the greatest beneficiaries.

Just as has been the case over the years, extra county and sub-county schools that host a majority of students received as little as Sh1 million, whereas some national schools received as much as Sh70 million.

According to the 2019 progress report submitted to Parliament last week, the ministry indicates that by April last year, it had disbursed Sh1.8 billion to 917 secondary schools for construction of new infrastructure.

“Of the amount, Sh300 million was disbursed to 42 national schools to improve and expand infrastructural facilities,” reads the report.

It adds that Sh600 million was disbursed to 243 secondary schools in December 2019 and Sh160 million went to 15 national schools.

Of the Sh300 million distributed to national schools, Kenya High received the highest amount at Sh70 million while Mangu High got Sh15 million, same as Kakamega High.

Advertisement

Bishop Gatimu Ngandu got Sh10 million, Pangani Girls Sh10 million while Machakos Boys also got Sh10 milion.

In extra and county schools, Bishop Cornelius Korir Segutiet got the highest amount of Sh20million while the remaining schools got between Sh 5 million and Sh1million.

The report also indicates that the ministry disbursed a total of Sh6.78 billion to 8,977,616 pupils in 22,802 schools for instructional materials management.