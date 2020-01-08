According to TSC, the reforms were based on recommendations of a report of the Directorate of Public Service Management that carried out a survey in 2016 to inform the commission’s intended restructuring.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced several senior managerial appointments aimed at improving service delivery to 318,000 teachers across the country.

Dr Kennedy Mulunda has been appointed Deputy Commission Secretary and will be second in command after Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia.

Before his appointment, Dr Mulunda was Head of Human Resources at Huduma Kenya secretariat.

Dr Julius Olayo Ochieng is the new director of Human Resources Management and Development replacing Mrs J Maundu who has retired.

Dr Olayo joins the commission from the National Industrial Training Authority where he was the director of Human Resources and Administration

He has also served as the head of human capital at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). Before that, he worked at Mastermind Tobacco Company, Kenyatta University, Consumer Insight Africa, Kenya Forest Service and Management University of Africa.

Mr Timon Oyucho is now the director of Legal, Labour and Industrial Relations.

He was a legal officer at the commission, while Ms Rita Wahome is the director of staffing. She has been holding the position in acting capacity for a year now.

Last year, the Commission split the position of director of teacher management into three parts to delineate functions offered to school teachers and serve them better.

The three teacher management divisions to be headed by directors are staffing, field services and quality assurance and standards.

Mrs Mary Rotich and Reuben Mugwuku were appointed directors of field services and quality assurance and standards respectively.

According to TSC, the reforms were based on recommendations of a report of the Directorate of Public Service Management that carried out a survey in 2016 to inform the commission’s intended restructuring.

The survey was commissioned in 2015 after TSC realised the need for organisational restructuring to cope with its expanded mandate.