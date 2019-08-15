He urged parents to help to change the mindset of our youth to appreciate local music.

The CS, who praised the level of music standards in the country, challenged the youth to appreciate local music.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) will succeed at whatever cost, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has.

“I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity to lead the process of CBC and I want to state here publicly that with God in control, CBC shall succeed,” said Prof Magoha on Wednesday.

TALENT

He added: “CBC shall synergize the talent if it is discovered early instead of waiting until the tail end of the learning process of children.”

Prof Magoha was speaking at Kabarak University when he presided over the closing ceremony of the 93rd edition of the Kenya National Music festivals.

“Listen to our own music, I enjoyed the Kikuyu traditional cultural dance from Karima Girls in Nyandarua County and it reminded me how we used to dance for Mzee Jomo Kenyatta,” said Prof Magoha.

He told the Youth: “It doesn’t make sense to give such a splendid representation and you go back to your room and listen to another person’s music.”

MISSING LINK

“There is a serious missing link which we must address as a nation before our beautiful culture goes into oblivion,” he added.

He called on local musicians to register their music and own their property rights. He said that due to lack knowledge on intellectual rights, many musicians in Kenya were poor.

“Even with such a popular song like Tushangilie Kenya may be Mwalimu Thomas Wesonga is still not enjoying the fruits of his brains and that is the message that President Kenya has been preaching and wants embraced in music,” said Prof Magoha.

He underscored the importance of music in the health wellbeing of Kenyans.

“When I came here, I was stressed up, I am now feeling much better after listening to our music,” he said.

He thanked Kabarak University for providing learning environment with discipline aspect.

DISCIPLINE

He urged teachers to be firm to ensure children were well dressed in schools.

“As teachers, we must instil discipline in schools by making sure the learners are properly dressed,” said the CS.

He praised the level of security and commended security personnel for ensuring the 130,000 participants were safe during the event.

Prof Magoha criticised ministry officials for withholding money meant to employ chaperones.