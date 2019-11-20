New giants emerge to take up  top slots in Western

The school had 48 candidates scoring above 400 marks. Vivian Wacera, who scored 433 marks, was the top candidate from Fesbeth Academy.

Western region was Tuesday basking in the glory of producing the second best candidate in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

The sterling performance of Flavian Onyango of Chakol Girls Primary School, who scored 439 marks in a public school and took the second position in national ranking, was the talk of the region.

The second best candidate in the region was Mukanzi Fabiola Mukabane of Booker Academy, Mumias, Kakamega County, who scored 437 marks.

In terms of schools, Fesbeth Academy in Kakamega County, had the highest mean score of 397.16 marks, placing it first on the list of region’s merit order. The school had 48 candidates scoring above 400 marks. Vivian Wacera, who scored 433 marks, was the top candidate from Fesbeth Academy.

Other impressive results were by Rick Otieno Ochieng of Kakamega Hill School, (433 marks), Collins Omutere of Sambu Central Primary, Webuye, (432 marks) and Cynthia Debora of Kakamega Primary (431 marks).

Mudasa Academy in Vihiga County made it to the top performers with a mean of 388 marks, followed by Booker Academy and Kakamega Hill School with a mean score to 386.62 marks.

Serve Academy, had 374.16 and Shalom Academy, 373.9, while St Peter’s Primary had 373.11.

In Vihiga, Chamakanga, a Catholic Church run public school, posted a mean score of 325.59 to emerge among the three public schools that made it to the top ten list in the county.

These were the talking points as Form One selection started yesterday in Naivasha. Outcomes of the Form One selection will be announced on December 2.

As has been the trend in recent years, all candidates who obtained 400 marks and above are absorbed in the 108 national schools, although there is always stiff competition for the original 17 national schools that have kept a tradition of best performance and enjoy better facilities.

The results were released on Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who acknowledged improved performance of public schools, which despite high enrolments and inadequate teaching and learning resources, posted relatively good results.

In terms of national performance, the best candidate was Andy Michael Munyiri of Damcrest Schools, Kiambu County, who obtained 440 marks and was followed a trio of Flavian Onyango of Chakol Girls, June Cheptoo Koech of Sangalo Central and Sean Michael Ndungu of Kitengela International School, all with 439 marks.

Exam irregularities declined remarkably and the few cases reported were those of impersonation, and the suspects were arrested and results cancelled.

In Bungoma County, female candidates put a strong performance to post good results compared to boys while in Vihiga, a public school, Chamakanga Primary, stirred up the region when it emerged among the leading 10 schools.

A major feat recorded in Vihiga was by three public schools, Chamakanga, Mago and Moses Mudavadi, Mululu, which produced some of the national top candidates.

In Kakamega North Sub-County, Isanjiro Primary had four candidates scoring 400 marks and above. The top candidate, Daniel Sinino scored 419 marks while Faustine Maliro came second with 412 marks and Laurrette Kadiri scored 403 marks and Lilian Sitawa got 400 marks.

In Butere, Junior Academy in Butere produced three candidates with 400 marks and above.

Lauret Oundo, who intends to join Loreto girls and aspires to be a surgeon in future, topped with 422, while Ashley Omukuba scored 412 in second place and Ian Makokha managed 401 marks in third position raising the school’s performance in the national examinations.

The school director Lilian Pesa said the performance had come as a surprise in the school.

Mumias Central Primary School’s best candidate, Ian Buluma had 425 marks. The school had 148 candidates and recorded a mean score of 346 down from 355 of 2018. Ten candidates scored 400 plus marks.

At St Peter’s Boys primary in Mumias, the best candidate Pravine Ondego had 422 marks followed by Collins Owade who registered 421 marks.

265 candidates sat the national exam at the school and 40 managed to score above 400 marks.

The school’s mean score dropped from 383 of 2018 to 373.11.

Sister Ann Onyancha, the school head teacher said they had failed to achieve the results they desired.

In Bungoma, some of the candidates who posted good results were Dylan Ebebwa of Chwele Academy, 430 marks, Clinton Wasa from Marell Academy, 429 marks and Johnes Mbwani, Chwele Academy, 426 marks.

Chwele Academy had a candidature of 30 with 16 scoring above 400 marks.

There were 47,300 candidates in the county, 23,202 being boys and 24,098 girls.

At St Paul’s Lwandanyi RC primary, Lavenda Nekesa Masiebi scored 409 marks to emerge the top candidate and was followed by Hilda Nekesa Wekesa who got 403 marks to clinch the second position at the school.

The top six positions at the school were dominated by girls

In Busia which produced the region’s top candidate Flavian of Chakol Girls Primary School, there were good records of performance. Maxwell Makokha from Busia Ebenezer Academy got 430 marks, Omondi Brian of Ojamong Primary School with 426, Churchill Benson of Sunrise Junior Academy, 425 marks, Orengo Victor Omari of St James Model Academy, 423 marks, Rodrick Ogutu of Namboboto Boys 422, Lumumba Awino of Malanga ACK 420.