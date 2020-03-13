By Francis Mureithi

The National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) has given Eldama Ravine Technical and Vocational College a clean bill of health to admit students. The institution will now offer grade Three Trade test courses.

The college, which became operational on May, 2018, underwent a tight inspection to assess its level of preparedness to offer the courses.

The assessment was conducted by Nita officials led by Ms Millicent Otom and Mr Musa Opuk on March 11, 2020.

“We have introduced new short courses, we would like to alert Form Four leavers from Eldama Ravine and the larger Baringo County that the college is ready to admit them after being given the green light to continue offering the courses by Nita,” said the institution's Principal Joseph Bitok.

SHORT COURSES

He said some of the short courses offered at the college include plumbing, hairdressing, electrical installation and welding and fabrication.

The pioneer students will be examined by Nita in April. Nita has established the college as an examination centre.

The college, which has started offering driving courses, has more than 200 students sponsored by the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Mr Bitok announced that the college did its first Kenya National Examination Council exams in Agricultural Engineering, Information and Communication Technology and Business Studies where 36 students passed and have now been enrolled for diploma courses.

1,000 STUDENTS

Mr Bitok said the college, which started with about 480 students, is targeting to enroll about 1,000 students.

“More than 150 students are expected to join the college by May this year and we hope to expand,” said Mr Bitok.

He assured the students and other stakeholders that the college has enough tutors and equipment.