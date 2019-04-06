By ELVIS ONDIEKI

As students start their April holiday, 11 girls attached to a community centre in Dandora, who would have been in Form One, will be having no school tales to share.

The first term has ended before they could join secondary school.

Out of a class of 30 from the Rehema Orphans and Vulnerable Children Centre in Dandora that sat KCPE last year, 20 got sponsors to fund their secondary education, but 10 were not as lucky. The 11th sat her KCPE in 2016 and has also not secured a sponsor.

LUNCH

Children at the 14-year-old centre, even those with parents, are provided with lunch and primary school education to keep them away from the Dandora dumpsite — according to founder and director Michael Masiaga.

“A majority are vulnerable children: Those whose single parents work at the dump site, or those with both parents scavenging at the site. There are also those who are total orphans,” Mr Masiaga told the Nation.

The children at the centre are taught just as happens in any primary school, but the management makes sure they release them late so that they cannot go scrounging at the dumpsite after school.

“They go back home very late in the evening. By that time, they cannot go to the dump site,” Mr Masiaga said. “We try to keep them up to the time when they cannot scavenge.”

CRIMINALS

After KCPE, those in charge of the centre prefer to have the children join boarding schools because, in Mr Masiaga’s words, they need to be away from criminals and gangs that target teenage girls. Boarding fees have to be paid and that is why they go around scouting for sponsors to assist.

The 20 from last year’s class (13 girls and seven boys) were sponsored by banks, individuals and other organisations.

For the remaining ones, Mr Masiaga and the board of management chairman Pastor Bernard Wiso have been knocking doors trying to secure donors without success.

DUMPSITE

“We are asking any well-wisher, anybody who can come on board, anyone who feels touched to help these children go to school just like any other child around,” said Mr Wiso.

Mr Masiaga, who quit his job 13 years ago to run the centre, said since its inception, the centre had assisted more than 1,000 children find a life away from the dump site.

“We have been able to take 61 to university; 327 to high school,” he said.