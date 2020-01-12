By FAITH NYAMAI

As Form Ones start reporting to school on Monday, the Ministry of Education is keen to address overcrowding in dormitories and classrooms in secondary schools due to inadequate infrastructure.

Secondary schools are facing infrastructure challenges even as the government enters its third year of implementing the 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school.

This year, the ministry has reviewed the allocation per student for maintenance and infrastructure from Sh5,000 to Sh 7,000.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the government is progressively improving infrastructure in schools to accommodate all students.

QUALITY PROJECT

The Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP) will help the government build classrooms, laboratories and other infrastructure in the counties at a cost of Sh8.2 billion, he said.

The project targets 110 sub-counties in 30 counties.

“This will improve the provision of education and the learning environment and at the same time create demand for educational opportunities,” he said.

The CS said the project addresses the dimensions of quality education, which include providing basic support to ensure individual learners’ safety, providing teachers and improving their professional efficacy.

It also addresses the provision of teaching and learning materials, improving the learning environment, advocacy and gender sensitisation and supporting educational reforms that address content quality, relevance, and assessment and delivery modes.

“The SEQIP will, in the long run, impact national development through contributing to the reduction of poverty as it enhances educational access, retention, transition and completion by learners from poor and marginalised areas and household,” he said.

This year, 1,075,201 students have been placed in secondary schools.

TEENAGE MOTHERS

When he released the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam results, the CS directed all school headteachers, through the Teachers Service Commission and the Kenya Primary School Heads Association, to develop an inventory of the schools and work with all relevant agencies and institutions to ensure they are enrolled in Form One.

He has also asked all teenage girls who gave birth during the exam period and after to join Form One and asked local leaders to help identify the young mothers.

“Having a child is no reason for a girl not to continue with [her] education. We will look for all teenage mothers who are supposed to report to Form One to ensure that they do not stay away from school,” Prof Magoha said.

Last week, the CS asked the private sector to sponsor needy students.