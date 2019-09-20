By OUMA WANZALA

The replacement of three commissioners at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially kicked off after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a selection panel.

The nine-member panel will be chaired by Egerton University Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration and Finance), Prof John Munene Njenga.

Other members of the selection panel are Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Prof Nura Mohamed, Hellen Ambasa, Francis Nganga, Dr Margaret Kirai, Peter Ndoro of the Kenya Private Schools Association and Mount Kenya University Vice-chancellor Stanley Waudo.

RETIRED

Commissioners Cleophas Tirop, Salome Gichura and Saadia Abdi Kontoma exited the TSC after their six-year term ended this year.

All commissioners serve for a six-year non-renewable term.

The term of the commission’s secretary and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia will also end next year.

She will, however, still be eligible for a second term of five years.

CURRENT COMMISSIONERS

TSC currently has six commissioners. They are Lydia Nzomo, Beatrice Adu, Mbarak Twahir, Kinoti Imanyara, Tache Gollo and Albert Ekirapa.

Mr Tirop, who was appointed in April 2013, retired earlier this year while Gichura and Kontoma left last month.

Section 8(1) of the TSC Act requires that a vacancy that arises in the commission be declared through a gazette notice.

A panel is then constituted to select suitable candidates for appointment.