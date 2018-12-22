Pangani produces best candidate again

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Pangani Girls High School in Nairobi for the second year produced the best candidate in the country in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations whose results were released on Friday.

Miss Otieno Irine Juliet emerged the best candidate with a performance index of 87.644 while Kaluna James of Maseno School came second with a performance index of 87.394.

Edwin Otieno Ouko of Light Academy in Nairobi with a performance index of 87.363 came third and Kamweru Mwangi Duncan with a performance index of 87.289 from Moi high school Kabarak in Nakuru was fourth.

SCORED A PLAIN

The number of candidates who scored Mean Grade (A Plain) in the examination rose from 142 (0.02 per cent) candidates to 315 (0.05 per cent) in the 2017 KCSE examination. Mioro Secondary School in Murang’a County produced the most improved candidate in the examination, Josphat Mwangi Kamau.

The candidate who scored only 278 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations improved to score a mean grade of A- with a performance index of 79.4 in the KCSE exams.

In 2017, Pangani Girls produced the best candidate, Karimi Naomi Kawira, who scored 87.011 points. It also produced two other top 10 candidates — Muraya Mongina and Mwatate Emily. The school’s performance index was 66.222 and it was ranked position 10 nationally in the 2017 exams.