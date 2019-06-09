The headteachers, however, want to analyse the curriculum designs for junior secondary school so that they can provide their professional input to bridge any gaps.

The school heads reiterated that the Ministry of Education must put in place programmes that will guarantee the effective implementation of the new curriculum.

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

Principals have thrown their weight behind the new Competency-based Curriculum (CBC), saying there is no turning back from its implementation.

The headteachers, however, want to analyse the curriculum designs for junior secondary school so that they can provide their professional input to bridge any gaps.

OPPOSITION

“As to whether we have the facilities at whatever level we want it implemented … if it is in primary … it is only the designs that can tell us that primary schools have the capacity to handle it,” the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) chairman, Mr Kahi Indimuli, said.

“The designs will also advise us on whether the secondary level has the capacity to handle the curriculum,” he added.

The CBC has been rolled out for nursery schools and Grade 1 to 3 while the Grade 4 programme will be implemented beginning 2020. To support its implementation, the government has been training primary school teachers.

In March, some 91,320 teachers were trained on CBC across the country for four days amid opposition from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Speaking ahead of their 44th annual national conference in Mombasa, the Kessha boss said secondary school teachers must be well trained before the CBC is rolled out at their level.

The Machakos Boys High School principal said the discussion must now shift to processes that will ensure that the new system is well implemented.

POSTURING

Last week, Knut softened its stance on the CBC, indicating that, after months of hardline posturing, it was willing to negotiate with the government on an amicable way forward.

“We should ensure we have enough teachers to handle the new curriculum, we do not want to reach the secondary level then we start saying teachers were not trained. This is the time to start capacity building of secondary school teachers,” Mr Indimuli said.

He said Kessha was on the national steering committee for the curriculum and have shared their views.

“Therefore, it will be irresponsible of us to speak differently. We should now be talking about programmes and processes to be put in place to ensure that the curriculum is effectively delivered. Our stand is very clear: We will be supporting, and are supporting, the implementation of the new curriculum,” Mr Indimuli said.

The school heads reiterated that the Ministry of Education must put in place programmes that will guarantee the effective implementation of the new curriculum.