Principals want parents to fund infrastructure

Secondary school heads want parents to fund infrastructure development to help cater for the high enrolment resulting from the government’s 100 per cent transition policy.

Weighed down by the overwhelming admission to Form One over the past three weeks, some principals now argue that the capital released by the Ministry of Education is not enough and disbursement is often delayed, frustrating the smooth running of schools.

They say many schools are unable to accommodate the overwhelming enrolment that has strained their existing infrastructure.

They add that it has become difficult to manage schools, and hence the need to urge parents to pay levies for infrastructure development.

A spot check by the Nation in the Western region revealed that some schools have been forced to build makeshift structures to accommodate Form One students who are still reporting for admission.

At Mwira Secondary School in Matungu, the school’s facilities are strained and it has forced the management to erect two tents that are used as classrooms for Form One students.

MAKE-SHIFT FACILITIES

A dining hall at the school was also converted into a dormitory and the learners are now forced to take their meals under trees.

School Principal Leonard Muganda said 350 students have been admitted to Form One.

“We were given a placement of 225 students but the number has gone up by 70 students and many more are still coming in,” said Mr Muganda.

He said the school, which has grown to a five-stream centre, requires three more classrooms, two laboratories and two more sanitation facilities.

At Butere Boys High School in Butere sub-county, a food store has been converted into a classroom and a makeshift classroom of iron sheets is being put up to accommodate the growing number.

The school admitted 305 Form One students against the government’s placement of 288.

“We need two more classrooms for the classrooms that are being taught under trees, 50 more double beds, two ablution facilities and 230 lockers and chairs,” said Principal Peter Oyugi.

OVERCROWDED

He said the number has surpassed the government projection and pushed the school to the extreme with crowded classrooms, dining hall and dormitories.

“Also the playground remains the same yet the number of learners increases each year. Currently, we have a student population of 1,018, up from 874 last year,” Mr Oyugi said.

The school is also grappling with the burden of paying teachers hired by the Board of Management.

“We are appealing to the government to allow parents to support some school activities by paying levies. Why is the government barring parents from funding school activities when it is not able to release enough funds to schools?” questioned Mr Oyugi.

He accused the local leadership of neglecting the school yet it has recorded improved performance in the recent past.

At Mabole Boys secondary school, Principal Benson Ogeda said the school had received 203 Form One students against the Ministry of Education’s placement of 165.

“We are overcrowded with congested dormitories. In fact, we have displaced the teachers by converting the staffroom into a classroom,” said the principal.

“Right now, the teachers are operating under trees. We are worried that as more students come in, we may lack space to accommodate them anymore,” he said.

ADDITIONAL STREAMS

In Nyanza, at St Albert Ulanda Girls in Migori County, the school administration has turned its dining halls into dormitories to accommodate the rise in students numbers.

The schools Principal Phinorah Buyengo said they have 11 Form One streams with over 716 girls.

“Prior arrangement is key for the national government. We have been forced to create a separate file for students who can’t pay their fees since the government is seeking 100 per cent transition,” said Mrs Buyengo.

At Lion High School in Kisumu County, the school’s administration has been forced to introduce an additional class to accommodate more Form One students.

Last year, the school had seven streams but with an additional 40 students this year, they have been forced to create an eighth stream to accommodate all the 400 students.

“It is hectic because the infrastructure is strained yet the government wants 100 per cent transition. Going forward, the Ministry of Health needs to develop proper infrastructure to accommodate more students,” said the school’s Principal Eudia Oyier.

EATING IN SHIFTS

At Kereri Girls in Kisii County, 550 Form One students were admitted, 150 more than the school’s capacity.

Principal Teresia Atieno told the Nation the administration has turned a dining hall into a dormitory to accommodate all students.

The situation is no better at Nyabigena High School, where the administration organises students to eat in shifts because their dining hall cannot accommodate all of them at once.

It is the same case at Chavakali Boys, a national school in Vihiga County, where students are forced to take meals in shifts.

Principal John Kuira said the classes and dormitories were congested and the school is struggling with an infrastructure and staffing strain after it admitted 600 Form One students, 120 more than the school’s capacity.

TEACHER SHORTAGE

The admission that ended last week has pushed the school’s total population to 2,000 even as the institution fights to cope with the challenge.

“Form One and Form Two students take meals earlier than the other classes. This helps reduce congestion in our dining hall, which is small,” he said.

The school needs a minimum of 85 teachers but TSC gave 54. “We were forced to get 20 others on Board of Management terms but there is still a shortage,” said the principal.