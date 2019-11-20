Although there is always stiff competition for the original 17 national schools that have kept a tradition of best performance and enjoys better facilities.

As has been the trend in recent years, all candidates who obtained 400 marks and above are absorbed in the 108 national schools.

By NATION TEAM

Private schools in the Rift dominated top positions in the just released Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Little Lambs School in Eldoret, with 120 candidates, had 41 candidates scoring more than 400 marks. The school posted a mean score of 384 up from 372 last year with the best candidate Njehia Winnie Johanes scoring 430 marks.

SELECTION

Other candidates who posted impressive results included: Waswa Clare Namisi (426), Juma Neem Laura (426) and Bill Kimtai (424).

Winnie thanked her teachers and parents for the support which enabled her post the impressive result.

This comes as Form One selection begins in Naivasha where top Education Ministry officials have retreated to pick and place candidates in secondary schools.

Outcomes of the Form One selection will be announced on December 2.

The results were released on Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoho who acknowledged improved performance of public schools, which despite high enrolments and inadequate teaching and learning resources, posted relatively good results.

IRREGULARITIES

Nationally, the best candidate was Andy Michael Munyiri of Damcrest Schools, Thogoto, Kikuyu, Kiambu County, who obtained 440 marks and was followed a trio of Flavian Onyango of Chakol Girls, June Cheptoo Koech of Sangalo Central and Sean Michael Ndungu of Kitengela International School, all with 439 marks.

Exam irregularities declined remarkably and the few cases reported were those of impersonation, and the suspects were arrested and results cancelled.

Our spot check in the North Rift indicated that other schools which posted impressive results in Uasin Gishu County included Patrician School Eldoret where the best candidate Chepkoech Gabrielita scored 412 marks. Also posting good results were Eldoret Premier school was Eldoret Premier School which had eight students with overt 400 marks.

Greenvale School Eldoret also posted an impressive performance with the top candidates Sum Marie Chebet, Valary Akinyi, and Munyao Larry all scoring 421 marks.

The best student at the school Lavender Jepng’etich scored 427 marks followed by Martina Chebet Kosgei who scored 411 marks.

OUTSHINE

Also posting impressive result was St. Scholastica Academy Kimumu where the best candidate Leon Kandie scored 436 marks. Others included Fiona Jelimo (411) and Natalie Jepkoech (401).

Segero Adventist Primary school in Uasin Gishu County also posted impressive KCPE results with an average of 351 points.

The leading student Brain Kiptoo garnered 416 marks followed by Barasa Meshack Warire who had 414 marks while Rono Tracevillian Cheptoo had 414 marks.

In Bungoma County, Kamusinga ACK Primary School in Kimilili sub-county is among the schools that produced best KCPE candidates the region. Guech Theiey Wechtuor had 414 marks out of 500 in the results released on Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary Dr George Magoha.

Thirteen-year old Wekesa Hope Barasa of St Erastus Preparatory School in Naitiri in Tongaren Constituency managed 428 marks.

In Baringo County, private schools also managed to outshine their counterparts in public institutions. Among the institutions that managed to post exemplary results in the region is Ravine Green View schools that produced the best pupil, Lawrence Mwetich with 430 marks.

MEAN SCORE

More than 14 pupils managed to get more than 400 marks with the institution posting a mean grade of 393.96 up from 384 last year.

Other private schools which excelled well is Little Friends in Mogotio Sub-County which had its first candidate scoring 426 marks.

The first candidate in the school, Faith Jelagat, managed to get 426, Augustine Odame, 422, Kelwon Jepyegon, 421, Kipruto Kingelia, 417 and Ngeno Jamila scored 414 respectively.

According to the headteacher David Simiyu, the school’s mean score rose to 407 up from 398 last year. Kings Hill Academy in Kabarnet also managed to produce the second best pupil in the region, June Biwott who scored 427 marks.

The institutions had more than six candidates getting more than 400 marks, managing to get a mean score mean score of 346.

Other candidates in the school who performed well are Michael Karanei, 424, Enock Yator, 412, Blessed Jeptoo, 412 and Naomi Rerimoi with 410 marks respectively. Crescent Academy in Esageri also managed to produce the first candidate, Roxana Jebet who scored 411 marks while four others got 400 marks and above with a mean grade of 376.36.

CELEBRATED

Others which scored well in the region are the Dreams Hill school in Mogotio, which had three of their 38 pioneer candidates attaining more than 400 marks. Other private schools that performed well are St Joseph's academy Kituro and St Mary's in Baringo Central.

Top KCPE performers in Trans Nzoia county celebrated their performance following the release of the results by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

Fridah Wafula Makhanu from Line Member Academy in Kitale emerged top in Trans Nzoia County with 434 marks out of the possible 500 marks. She hopes to join Kenya High.

Anne Oduor Anyango scored 421 marks followed by Deborah Malimo Mwandache 419 marks.

It was the same at Hilltop Preparatory School as their top pupil Griffins Egesa Maunde scored 426 marks followed by Juma Tehila Neema with 412.

JUBILATION

Griffins wants to join Alliance High school. Kitale School also performed better as teachers celebrated their top pupils, Sydney Siketi Wekesa who scored 423 marks followed by Brian Omondi Otieno with 422 marks and Woody Shekinah Emali with 421 marks.

It was jubilation at Lamplighter School as Gloria Mudoga scored 418 emerging the top pupil in the school followed by Debra Ariri Onyancha with 411.

The School had a mean score of 362 marks from 348 marks last year. St. Angelica and Charles Academy top pupil Satia Lindsey Muthoni got 423 marks followed by Mwaniki calvin coming second with 422 marks.

At St. Anne's Academy Kiminini the top candidate Maria Ogot scored 420 marks while more than 7 out of the 72 candidates scoring more than 700 marks.

In Nakuru County, Highpeak Junior Academy registered sterling performance with 89 out 108 candidates scoring 400 marks and above. The top candidates at the School were James Githuka and Derrick Prince who both garnered 436 marks. Ridges View Academy in Naivasha too, posted a sterling performance with a mean score of 397 out of its 74 candidates. The highest candidate, George Gichuki, garnered 428 marks. Other best performing schools were Little Friends Academy and Lizar School.

PUBLIC SCHOOL

In Nyandarua Joly Hope Academy in Kinangop seven out of the 43 candidates had over 400 marks led by James Mungai with 422, Chris Gatonye with 417 and Hilda Wangui with 416.

Lions Academy Primary school in Nakuru Town posted good results, with the highest pupils Letecia Awino, Tracy Moraa and Michael Nkirote scoring 432 marks each.

Familia Takatifu Primary School in Laikipia West produced on the best pupils in county, Lekaja Nasmin, who had 420 marks followed by Elvis Lerimoi who got 409 marks.

At the Nyahururu 91 Municipality Primary school, in Nyahururu town parents thronged the public institution to celebrate after its 10 candidates posted 400 marks and above emerging as one of the best public school in the area.

TEAMWORK

William Kiarie scored 419 marks, while second pupil Princess Wangeci from the institution scored 415 marks. She was followed closely by Michael Muchemi who scored 414 marks.

Kagaki school which produced the top candidate in Nakuru County Hezbone Mang'ong'o Orang'i also attributed their success to teamwork.