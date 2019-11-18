By REGINA KINOGU

There was joy and celebration at Maragima village in Nyeri County where this year’s top Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidate was when the results were released by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday.

Andie Munyiri from Damacrest Academy in Uthiru Nairobi County scored 440 marks out of a possible 500 marks to emerge the best pupil in the country. He was at his grandparents’ home when the results were announced.

“I was visiting my grandparents when we saw the news, I expected a good performance,” he told Nation.

For him, the promise of a laptop and a trip to the Ark Hotel motivated him to work hard and achieve what he said was more than he expected.

"My father promised to buy me a laptop and take me to the Ark Hotel if I got more than 420 marks, this made me work so hard," he said.

He said that while he expected to perform well, emerging the top pupil in the country was a pleasant surprise.

Munyiri, who hopes to join Alliance Boys High School, aspires to become an automotive engineer just like his grandfather.