Registration shocker for some KCPE candidates

Several Standard Eight pupils were shocked Tuesday to learn that they had been registered to sit for their national exams as private candidates.

In Kakamega, parents from Mumias whose children have been forced to sit for the ongoing KCPE exams as private candidates are demanding answers from authorities.

Parents of about 70 pupils from Mumias Muslim Primary School said their children, some who have attended the school from nursery, were forced to sit for their final exams as private candidates “because the school wants to boost its mean score”.

“The school with about 200 pupils registered 130 as bona fide candidates and subjected the remaining 70, who were considered to be below average in their class performance to register as private candidates because they want to boost the school mean score in the national examinations,” claimed Tawakal Burhan, a parent.

The 70 candidates were separated into two groups with 50 sitting their exams at the centre for private candidates while the remaining 20 were given to another private center at Faith Academy in Ekero.

Mrs Halima Burhan, a parent, said the head teacher of the school Omar Maloba did not consult parents in the arrangement and that they were caught unawares.

“I only realised on Sunday that my daughter was a private candidate when she refused to eat and spent the nights crying.

“When I inquired what the problem was, she told me she had not been given her index number,” said Ms Halima Burhan.

When journalists visited the school on Monday morning Mr Maloba, who is the center manager, was out of the school but when reached on phone, he said he had taken his daughter to hospital.

He promised to explain the details of the new development once he returns from hospital.

On Tuesday, when journalists visited the school again, Mr Maloba directed them to Mumias West sub-county education officer claiming some parents were using the media to frustrate him.

“I know people who are using you. Their intention is to have me sacked. What will you (media) gain when I lose my job?” he retorted at the journalists.

The sub-county education officer Francis Shikanda said he had received the complaints and has launched an investigation into the matter.

“We cannot give a comprehensive statement over this matter at the moment. We have launched investigations to establish whether it is true or not,” he said.

In Kisumu, the first day of KCPE examinations at St Anne Kajulu Primary School was marred with tension after angry parents stormed the school lamenting the transfer of their children.

About 26 pupils were shocked when they arrived at the school early morning to find the administration organising to send them to the distant school Miwani Primary School where they were registered without their knowledge.

The parents learnt that some pupils were registered in Miwani as part of a strategy to attain a higher mean score.

Speaking during the distribution of exams at Manyatta Primary School, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang confirmed the incident and said police officers had been dispatched to scene to restore calmness.

"We are aware of the incident, but we have adequate confident that the examinations will go on smoothly. Our officers at county level have already handled it," he said.

He warned schools against registering pupils in different centres.

In Migori, a class eight pupil is distraught he discovered that his name was missing as a candidate for the ongoing exams.

The 13-year-old was a candidate at Break Through Academy in Migori town and was allegedly registered at St Joseph Ombo Primary School where he was set to sit his examinations.

The distraught Odhiambo told The Nation he realised his name was missing when he joined other 20 classmates for a rehearsal on Monday.

Boaz Oyoo, the director of Break Through Academy said the institution was not registered as a centre and was recently closed down during the crackdown of institutions which were unsafe.

“We took all the names of our candidates to public schools after our institution was shut down. I feel we did our best as an institution and we don’t have any candidate,” Oyoo said.

The incident happened as Principal Secretary State Department for University Education Professor Colleta Suda oversaw distribution of examinations across Migori County at Migori commissioner’s offices.

Prof Suda said the ministry of education would firmly deal with exam malpractice across the country.

“The education officers and other stakeholders are on the lookout for any pilferage of the examinations materials and ready to curb cheating in the examinations that started today,” she said.

Migori County police commander Joseph Nthenge said security measures have been put in place to ensure that all the examination centers have adequate security officers.