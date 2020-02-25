The institutions director Mong'are Omae said that normal operations will resume soon.

By IAN BYRON

Learning has been paralysed at the Kisii University’s Migori Campus. The institution's premises were locked on Saturday by the landlord over a six month’s rent arrears amounting to Sh2.4million.

A senior lecturer who sought anonymity told Nation that the institution pays Sh1.6 million quarterly rent. He confirmed that the institution had defaulted in paying rent, forcing the landlord to lock the institution.

SH1.6 MILLION

“Students pay close to Sh16 million every semester while the institution remits a quarterly rent of Sh1.6 million. It is the finance department at the main campus occasioning the delays because we have a central payment system from the main campus,” said the source.

The lecturer allayed fears of the institution’s closure noting that the campus is accredited by the Commission of University Education.

“The impasse is a landlord-tenant issue, our students should remain calm as the matter is resolved,” he said.

Students were stranded as security manned the building’s main entrance which had huge padlocks.

Furious students wondered why the management had failed to pay rent when they had paid fees.

HUGE PADLOCKS

“All our books and learning materials are locked up at the institution, we cannot access anything despite clearing our school fees. Why do they take our money and leave us loitering in town because they have not settled the landlord?” posed Martin Otieno.

Student leader Ronald Otieno urged the institution to move with speed and sort out the issue that has greatly affected the students.

“Examinations are fast approaching and I am calling on the management to resolve the rent issue to ensure normal learning resumes. Students should not be victimised yet they have cleared fees,” he said.

