By FAITH NYAMAI

More than 100 University of Nairobi staff were on Monday reshuffled on the first day of the newly appointed acting vice-chancellor, Prof Isaac Mbeche.

Prof Mbeche took over from Prof Peter Mbithi on Friday after the latter’s bid for a second term was rejected by the university council.

Staff members told the Nation that the mass transfers are believed to have been effected by Prof Mbeche in a move meant to delink Prof Mbithi from the university's affairs.

“We don’t know what criteria is being used to transfer staff. The move has caused fear amongst us and we are not sure what will happen before the end of the week,” said a staff member.

AFFECTED STAFF

Those affected include a finance officer, Mr Peter Busienei, who has been sent on forced leave.

The head of performance contradicting, Mr Leonard Musyoka, has been moved to the health sciences while the senior recruitment officer has also been moved.

Others affected include the senior administration staff and all personnel who worked in Prof Mbithi’s office.

Prof Mbithi’s personal assistant Martin Mativo is also said to have been transferred to the Kenya Science campus.

The former vice-chancellor’s office had over 30 staff in the internal audit, corporate affairs, personal assistants, advancement, and performance contracting offices.

Sources told Nation the transfers also affected staff in other departments.

The appointments was meant to calm staff members who were demanding that Prof Mbithi resigns.

According to the sources, Monday’s reshuffles are likely to affect more staff but no academic staff members have been transferred.

UASU COMPLAINTS

The transfers came only days after Prof Mbithi was asked to go on terminal leave on July 6, following staff complaints over alleged corruption and abuse of office.

“This reshuffle might be an attempt to scatter all staff who have links with the former VC,” said another staff.

Prof Mbithi was asked by the council to take compulsory leave to allow investigations over corruption allegations levelled against him by the Universities Academic Staff Union-Nairobi chapter (Uasu), who demanded he resigns or be forced out of office.

Uasu accused the VC of corruption, abuse of office, incompetence and running down the university.

They also accused the Prof Mbithi of buying furniture and equipment for his office worth Sh20 million without complying with procurement rules.

Further, the VC is accused of constructing a private home in Karen, Nairobi using university vehicles, labour and materials.

However, Prof Mbithi has denied all allegations.

According to Prof Mbithi, the accusations are based on malice, insisting the university is financially sound.