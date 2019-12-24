While some of the expulsions and suspensions are justified, in a number of cases, flimsy grounds have been used to punish the students.

In the return of what looks like arbitrary suspensions and expulsions, at least 10 presidents of various university student associations have been sent home this year.

By NYAMBEGA GISESA

More by this Author

When Pwani University Students Association (Pusa) Chairperson Jacobs Fikirini led students in a protest in October, he believed he was using a legitimate means to air student grievances.

However, the matter became grave after the university administration last week upheld his expulsion and the suspension of seven other students for leading the protests.

FLIMSY REASONS

The suspended students include union officials Faraj Kim (Finance), Mercy Mariana (Vice-chairperson), Moraa Bundi (Gender Secretary), Justine Sagini (Academic Secretary) and Collins Serem (Secretary General). The administration also suspended Sammy Msomi and Flex Mwendwa.

The expelled and suspended student leaders now join the list of over 300, who have been sent home in the last two years, according to Nation investigations.

In the return of what looks like arbitrary suspensions and expulsions, at least 10 presidents of various university student associations have been sent home this year.

Related Stories The student leader expelled from two varsities

Advertisement

While some of the expulsions and suspensions are justified, in a number of cases, flimsy grounds have been used to punish the students.

“If the issue of suspensions and expulsions is not addressed urgently, we will end up having universities in which students will not be interested in seeking elective positions in the student associations,” complains Nimo Sheikh, the chairperson of Kenya University Students’ Organisation (Kuso).

REVOLUTIONARY

Those suspended and expelled students are from Kenyatta University (KU), Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture (JKuat) and Moi University, among others.

At Masindo Muliro University, student association’s president Simiyu Lumala was sent home together with members of his cabinet and other “student leaders with no portfolio” totalling to about 21.

Student leaders with no portfolio is university slang for students who either did not win in the student association elections, were barred from vying or were considered to be too powerful to seek elective positions.

Students sent home from Mmust include Mr Ambrose Ochieng, who is described as a “revolutionary intellectual” by fellow students.

Before he was expelled, Mr Ochieng wrote to the National Assembly on October 9 drawing the attention of the House to the various issues affecting the institution.

He pointed out that all senior positions at the university, except in the Finance Department, were occupied by officers serving in acting capacity, and were, therefore, limited by law in what they could do when discharging the functions of the offices they held.

GRIEVANCES

He also highlighted the issue of frequent disappearance of marks, imposition of arbitrary policies regarding payment of fees, and overcharging of fees, which is not refunded and gross violation of the Masinde Muliro University Students’ Organisation (Mmuso) constitution of 2017 by the administration leading to unnecessary conflicts with students.

Mr Ochieng requested Parliament to “intervene and investigate the sorry state of the university with a view of arresting the situation before matters get out of hand.”

He was summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee and subsequently expelled.

In November, the Moi University administration summoned 47 students to face disciplinary action over violent demonstrations at the institution on October 11.

Student grievances ranged from increased supplementary fees without consultation, insecurity and a ban on cooking in hostels. The university responded by sending home various student leaders.

In Zetech University, the association’s chairperson Duncun Owino was expelled for leading demonstrations demanding that the administration revises its school fees policy and provides medical facilities. The rest of the student leaders had their expulsions and suspensions revised to two-semester suspensions.

SHORTAGE

At the University of Embu, the expelled and suspended include Bill Osome (chairperson), Patience Nyambura (vice-chairperson), and eight other students.

Some of the reasons for the expulsion of Mr Osome include “recording audio-conversations of meetings and phone calls involving university staff without their consent”, while a Mr Dennis Ngugi was suspended for, among other reasons, “addressing the media purportedly on matters affecting the University without prior approval from the Vice-Chancellor.”

‘Irreducible minimums’

Garissa University students, in November, protested against shortage of water, inadequate chairs and poor hygiene at the institution’s eateries.

Kenyatta University suspended student association chairperson Joshua Ayika, who is also the African University Students Association head, after he called for the removal of Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina for running down the institution, among other issues.

PUNISHED

In a memo dated October 6, Mr Ayika highlighted his “irreducible minimums”, which included extended fee payment deadline, voluntary use of the flyover at the Thika Superhighway, recalling of suspended students, scraping of supplementary fee, reinstatement of laid-off casual workers and reduction of the graduation fee.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, a former chairperson of the Students Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu) has petitioned the National Assembly over the matter.

“There have been concerns over abuse of office by university administrations through expelling and suspending students and their leaders whenever they raise issues they would like to be addressed by the administration,” Mr Owino writes in the petition.

Mr Owino points out that most of the complaints raised by the students were genuine and needed to be addressed instead of their being punished.

DISPROPORTIONATE

The legislator added that the arbitrary expulsions and suspensions were denying the affected students their right to education as envisaged under Article 43 (1)(f) of the Constitution of Kenya.