By OUMA WANZALA

The Ministry of Education and the National Assembly’s Education committee are at loggerheads over the decision to extend the contracts of two principals of technical colleges.

Whereas the State Department of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is banking on the experience of the two principals, the committee chaired by Julius Melly (Tinderet MP) wants those who have reached retirement age to go home.

The Ministry of Education this month extended the contracts of Nyeri and Meru technical colleges Principals due to their experience in the sector.

Mr Melly said officers who have attained retirement age should not deny young Kenyans a chance to also serve the country.

“We must bring to an end this culture of people reaching 60 years and insisting on hanging around. The country has enough talented and educated young men and women,” added Mr Melly.

EXPERIENCED

However, TVET Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai defended the decision saying the officers are experienced and their services are still needed.

“The Principals have shown clear understanding of the mandate of TVET. Their institutions are centers of excellence and will play a key role in realisation of the Big four agenda,” said Dr Desai.

He disclosed that the country has about 173 TVET institutions, many of them young and in need of mentorship.

This year, he said additional 1,000 tutors are being recruited and another 3,000 tutors are set to join the institutions next year as more learners embrace TVET institutions.

Early this year, the committee objected the decision by the Ministry of Education to recall 298 retired tutors for TVET in order to curb a biting shortage that had hit the institutions.