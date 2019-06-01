Dr Aura was the first Fida chairperson from outside Nairobi.

Dr Aura has promised to ensure that the university trains the best law students in Kenya.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Former chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) Kenya Chapter Ruth Anyango Aura has been appointed the Dean Faculty of Law at Egerton University.

Dr Aura, a lawyer who has been defending women and girls’ rights, takes over from Prof Michael Wabwile whose two-year term ended.

COMPETENT LAWYERS

Dr Aura, who was appointed on April 29, assumed her new role on May 1, 2019. She has promised to ensure that the university trains the best law students in Kenya.

“Currently, we have 87 law students who will graduate before the end of the year. My target is to double the intake and produce competent lawyers,” said Dr Aura.

She added: “I promise is to transform the [law] faculty into a competitive and preferred law school in Kenya.”

Dr Aura becomes the first ever female Dean faculty of Law at the institution.

GOALS

“I have what it takes to steer the faculty and I will do everything to make sure it achieve its goals,” said Dr Aura.

The leadership of Fida-Kenya, which was formed by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has been dominated by lawyers from Nairobi.

The other deans who were appointed to serve for two years at the Njoro-based campus are: Prof Moses Gichuki (Faculty of Science) and Prof Joseph Wamutitu (Faculty of Education and Community Studies).