The government will spend Sh8.2 billion in expanding and improving schools’ infrastructures in 30 counties.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the development of the schools will be done to allow smooth learning as they push for transition of students from primary to secondary schools.

A task force which will involve multiagency officials, including security players, has been formed to see 100 per cent transition of learners.

Speaking at a meeting with security bosses from across the country during their annual forum at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa, Prof Magoha said the development in schools will include construction of classrooms, laboratories and toilets.

Prof Magoha said 962 new and fully equipped classrooms will be built in 561 schools in different parts of the country, 785 laboratories and 1,843 toilets will be constructed in 1,783 learning institutions.

UTILISE CDF KITTY

Also to be built are 60 special need primary schools and four secondary schools.

“We are committed to this. It will be done because it is the government's plan,” he said.

Prof Magoha pointed out that counties have been facing shortage of public schools as he urged politicians to give the matter a priority.

He asked MPs to use the Constituency Development Fund kitty to construct schools in their respective constituencies.

"We have a lot of primary schools but there are no secondary schools. People who own private schools also seem not to have interest in investing in secondary schools, and that's why they appear to me like they are interested in business than education. Please ask those people to consider putting up secondary schools," Prof Magoha told regional and county commissioners.

On the transition policy, he said that starting next week, education and security officials will start operation in homes to make sure all learners have reported to school.

MORE FUNDS

The ministry wants an extra Sh11 billion to cater for the transition policy, among other activities.

The ministry is seeking Sh507 billion in 2020/2021 financial year, according to the budget proposal tabled for hearing Thursday.

If the wish is granted, this will be an increase from the current Sh494 billion allocated in this financial year with majority of the resources going towards teacher resource management.