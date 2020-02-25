alexa Schools join in calls to disband TSC - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Education

Schools join in calls to disband TSC

Tuesday February 25 2020

Peter Ndoro

Kenya Private Schools Association Chairman Peter Ndoro. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The schools made the proposal during the fifth day of BBI report validation hearings at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.
Advertisement
OUMA WANZALA
By OUMA WANZALA
More by this Author

Private and international schools now want the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to be disbanded and made an agency in the Ministry of Education.

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) and the Kenya Association of International Schools (Kais) said TSC should be establish as a strong semi- autonomous government agency with a part time council drawn from the critical education stakeholders within the Ministry of Education.

The schools made the proposal during the fifth day of BBI report validation hearings at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Mr Peter Ndoro for KPSA and Ms Jane Mwangi for Kais, told the Yusuf Haji-led team, that making the commission independent has led to duplication of roles.

“This would immediately remove all conflict and duplication of roles between the TSC and the Ministry of Education,” they said.

The associations said TSC is an employer just like private schools and therefore should not dictate what other employers do.

Also Read

Advertisement

The schools now join Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) which in its presentation to the task force last year called for disbandment of TSC.