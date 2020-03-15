By CLAIRE WASILWA

A total of 96 secondary schools will participate in the 11th Kapek Kenya Mathematical Olympiad (KKMO) to be held at the University of Nairobi.

The university’s School of Mathematics and the Mathematics Association of Kenya in partnership with Kapek, have kicked-off the search for Kenya’s next mathlete representatives at this year’s 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad in Washington D.C, USA and the Pan African Mathematical Olympiad (Pamo).

Speaking during the launch of the competition, Kapek Marketing Manager Clare Curran said that this is a wonderful opportunity for the two enterprises, whose roots are entrenched in education, to work together to improve performance and promote excellence in mathematics among high school students in Kenya.

MORE SCHOOLS

“With more schools signed up to participate than ever before, this signals a great start to the KKMO and the partnership between Kapek Mathematical Instruments and the University of Nairobi,” added Ms Curran.

The first round of the KKMO competition will be held in various schools where the top 200 students in the senior category and the top 100 students in the junior category will be invited for the second round at the University of Nairobi on May 30, 2020.

The top 40 students in the second round will be invited to participate in the third round on June 20.

WINNERS

Winners of the competition will then go to Washington, USA to represent Kenya.

For the first time since its inception, there will be cash rewards sponsored by Kapek, mathematical sets and medals to be given in the third and final round.

Schools participating in the olympiad will also receive monthly KCSE revision papers and exercises to boost their performance.