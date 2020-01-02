By VITALIS KIMUTAI

The Senate Education committee has accused the TSC of transferring secondary school heads hardly a year after their last moves.

Chairman Christopher Langat (Bomet) said the Teachers Service Commission should review the transfers and ensure the school heads return to their former stations.

“It is unfortunate that some of the principals who have been transferred are those who had been at their stations for a year and had turned around performance and standards of education in their schools,” said he said.

PERFORMANCE

Dr Langat noted the risk of poor performance in national examinations, saying the move has left boards of management, principals and teachers demoralised.

“The boards have raised concerns about the transfers under the delocalisation programme, which was first rolled out in 2017 by the TSC, " he said on Thursday at Gelegele in Sotik Constituency.

"Their complaints are legitimate and should be urgently addressed by the commission."

He added that he will follow up on the matter to ensure stability and that school heads continue to implement sound programmes without the fear of being transferred.

MAXIMISATION

The commission has transferred 2,631 school heads of the reopening of institutions on Monday.

Ms Nancy Macharia, the TSC's chief executive, said a total of 1,010 high school principals and 1,621 primary school head teachers were affected by the reshuffle in December 2019.

“The transfers are undertaken to ensure equitable distribution and optimal utilisation of teachers, and expose them to work experience in different stations,” Ms Macharia said earlier, adding those affected are expected to report to their new stations between Friday and Monday.

In Bomet, a total of 39 head teachers and 15 principals have been transferred to other counties.

Mr Malel Langat, the Kenya National Union of Teachers' Executive Secretary for Bomet, said some were sickly.

“It is unfortunate that despite very clear records that some of the teachers have various terminal illnesses or are recently widowed, the TSC transferred them, disregarding advise from doctors that they be placed near their homes."

DEGREES

Mr Edward Obwocha, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) secretary in charge of secondary schools, said the TSC's re-advertisement of more than 3,000 vacancies was welcome.

The commission re-advertised 369 positions for principals, 451 for head teachers and 2,364 for deputy head teachers.

Knut and Kuppet complained after those shortlisted for the principal position were informed on the day of the interview that they needed to have a Master's degree.

Those seeking to become head teachers and deputy head teachers were told they needed to have a Bachelor's degree.

“The demand by the TSC, that those shortlisted for promotion as principals should have Master’s degrees, was an ambush as it was not a requirement during the application," Mr Obwocha said.