Prof Kiama has been the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration at the university since February 2019.

Prof Kiama was among the three names selected by the University Council and forwarded to the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for approval.

By FAITH NYAMAI

The search for the new University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor may be over with sources revealing that Prof Stephen Kiama has already been given a letter of appointment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially endorse and announce his appointment on Monday.

He has 15 years’ administrative experience at senior level in the basic and higher education management.

Prof Kiama has also been a member of the University of Nairobi Senate and University Executive Board since 2003 to 2016.

He has also served as the Associate Dean of the faculty of veterinary.

In the list of three names that has been selected by the University Council, Prof Kiama was top followed by Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Madara Ogot and Prof Patricia G Kameri Mbote.

On Friday, the University Council was held up in a meeting with speculation on who will become the next vice chancellor high.

On December 18, the Public Service Commission interviewed eight candidates shortlisted for the position.

Those interviewed were the current acting VC Prof Isaac Mbeche, former deputy VC (Finance) Prof Bernard Njoroge, Deputy vice chancellors Prof Madara Ogot and Prof Stephen Kiama.

Others were Prof Patricia G. Kameri Mbote who is a lawyer, Prof Kareithi Ruth Wanjiru Nduati, Prof Elijah Omwenga and Prof Solomon Igosangwa Shibairo.

Prof Kiama will replace Prof Peter Mbithi who served the university for over four years.