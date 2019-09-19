State stops admissions to P1 teacher colleges

The institutions used to admit about 20,000 students annually while private colleges absorbed 4,000 teacher trainees.

Dr Kipsang added that Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development is in the process of developing teacher education curriculum framework.

The Ministry has been selecting students to join primary teacher training colleges for the ECDE and P1 from the month of April each year.

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Ministry of Education has stopped admission of students into primary teacher training colleges effective from this month.

However, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said admission into three diploma teachers’ colleges will continue and students are expected to report in January.

The selection for the diploma secondary education courses which is conducted by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service will however continue,” said Dr Kipsang.

SELECTING STUDENTS

The Ministry has been selecting students to join primary teacher training colleges for the ECDE and P1 from the month of April each year.

Dr Kipsang said the Ministry had embarked on implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum at pre-primary and early grade levels in primary schools and this has an implication on the pre-service teacher.

Advertisement

Dr Kipsang added that Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) is in the process of developing teacher education curriculum framework.

TRAINING

“It is for this reason that the Ministry has decided there will be no intake for pre-primary 1 and P1 primary training this year. The teacher training colleges will be expected to start preparations for the diploma in primary education courses which will start in September 2020,” said the PS in a circular to regional and county directors of education across the country.