Prof Stephen Kiama, whose appointment as the University of Nairobi's Vice-Chancellor was revoked on Friday, says he is still in charge.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha cancelled the appointment on Friday, dissolved the university's council and appointed Deputy VC (Finance, Planning and Development) Isaac Meroka Mbeche as acting VC.

The CS said Prof Kiama would carry on as Deputy VC, Human Resource and Administration, pending appointment of a substantive person to succeed Prof Peter Mbithi.

However, in a statement to staff and students on Saturday, Prof Kiama said "for the avoidance of doubt, my appointment still subsists".

"DISTURBING NEWS"

The professor noted that he was lawfully and validly appointed and will continue to discharge his duties.

He thanked the university fraternity for keeping calm in the face of "disturbing news circulating in the media".

“In the face of these developments, I urge you to continue to remain calm and maintain the peace and order that has subsisted since my appointment," he said.

"Do not be given to acts of lawlessness as the peace and stability of the university are important to us all. As such, I continue in diligent service as your vice-chancellor and remain available to you all for guidance and direction.”

Prof Kiama also urged staff to continue working and pursue excellence in line with the institution's vision.