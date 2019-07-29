By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

The Central organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has defended Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion over Teachers Service Commission’s decision to deregister him.

Cotu said that Mr Sossion will continue to serve teachers.

In a press statement, Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said he supports the decision by Mr Sossion to retain his position both as Knut boss and as a nominated Member of Parliament irrespective of last Friday’s Labour Court ruling with regard to his status as an employee with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

LEADERSHIP

“As Cotu, we wish to acknowledge that Mr Sossion holds a valid and legitimate position in the leadership of Knut. Equally, the ruling does not in any way affect the position of secretary-general as he is an elected leader nominated and voted in by members of Knut,” said Mr Atwoli.

Mr Atwoli warned that no one should intimidate Mr Sossion or try to manipulate the country’s justice system to intimidate Knut.

“Despite the decision of the court, allowing TSC to deregister Mr Sossion as a teacher, Cotu reiterates that he is a respected trade unionist who cannot be confined within the wall s of a few people with misguided interests within the union and labour movement in Kenya. It is our strong position that any secretary-general should exercise his or her duties independently without coercion,” added Mr Atwoli.

CONTRACT

Mr Sossion said deregistration by TSC does not affect his position in the union.

In a statement, Mr Sossion said that his termination of employment as a teacher does not affect his rights within the union and the position he holds.