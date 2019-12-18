Student beats odds to shine in KCSE exams

By JAMES MURIMI

More by this Author

A teenager in Nanyuki beat all odds to shine in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Despite having persistent lung problems in the last four years, 19-year-old Collins Mwangi Kiama scored B+ in the recently released Form Four national exams results.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha mentioned Mwangi as among students who excelled in the exams despite having special needs.

Speaking to Nation shortly after the results were announced, Mwangi’s mother, Christine Edna Kiama, said his son has been using two oxygen machines since he joined Nanyuki High School.

She said Mwangi was to join Utumishi Secondary School but they enrolled him at Nanyuki High School as a day scholar because of its proximity to their home in Ichuga estate.

"We have been taking him to school every morning and bringing him back home in the evening,

Advertisement

“The school’s management has been very supportive," Ms Kiama said.