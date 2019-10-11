They also demanded to be allowed to re-sit supplementary exams without having to repeat the year of study.

The demands included reduction of the fees for supplementary exams and a redesign of the university portal.

By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

More by this Author

Moi University main campus was on Friday closed indefinitely after students rioted.

The students accused the institution’s administrators of failing to act on eight demands they had earlier issued.

The university was closed in a bid to avert further destruction of property after the rowdy students engaged the police in running battles.

The officers were forced to shoot in the air and lob teargas to disperse the rowdy students. Students were given up to 12pm on Friday to vacate the university’s premises.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

“Following the students’ unrest in the Moi University Main Campus leading to gross misconduct, destruction of property, harassment and injury of university officers and pursuant to the provisions of the Universities Act and Moi University Statutes, a special meeting of the University Senate held on Friday 11, October 2019 has decided to indefinitely suspend academic programmes at Main Campus with immediate effect,” read a notice signed by Prof N. Kimengi, the Vice-Chancellor Academics, Research and Extension.

Advertisement

Before they were dispersed, the students had attempted to hold a meeting at the Students’ Centre.

MORE LECTURERS

The students' demands included reduction of the fees for supplementary exams and a redesign of the university portal.

They also demanded to be allowed to re-sit supplementary exams without having to repeat the year of study.

Others include the sacking of the university's security chief officer, revision of the fee structure and hiring of more lecturers.