By SIMON CIURI

Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (Jkuat) has been closed indefinitely following the students' unrest over cases of insecurity.

On Monday, the learners staged protests after a student was stabbed by a gang on his way to the hostel at the main campus in Juja, Kiambu County.

In a statement following the demo, the management announced that it had decided to close the university immediately.

“In a special meeting of senate held today, Monday 11th November, 2019 at 10am, it was resolved that the university closes until further notice. Consequently, all students are directed to clear from the main campus, Juja by 12 midday today,” reads the notice signed by Prof Robert Kinyua, the acting deputy vice-chancellor.