By OUMA WANZALA

Members of Parliament want the Ministry of Education to suspend a school fees bursary scheme for prominent people.

In a report, the Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, says the scheme should be suspended until a clear policy guideline is developed by the Executive and approved by the National Assembly.

OVERPAID FEES

The details are contained in the committee’s report after examining the Auditor-General’s report on the financial statements for the national government for the financial year 2016/2017. In the report, it emerged that the Ministry overpaid fees for three students.

“The committee observed that there was no explanation for the double payment in favour of the two secondary schools in respect of school fees for three students,” reads the report.

It goes on: “The committee observed that only a select few students were beneficiaries of the school fees programme and that these schemes are being abused.”

In his report for the financial year 2016/2017, the Auditor-General said the Ministry paid Sh4.3 million which included payments of Sh1, 592,277 and Sh255, 500 in favour of two secondary schools in respect of school fees for three students.

“No satisfactory explanation has been provided for this Anomaly. Consequently, it has not been possible to confirm the validity of expenditure totalling to Sh1,857,777 for the year ended 30 June, 2017,” reads the report.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang admitted that the Ministry paid school fees for two students –Damaris Nyambura and Teddy Mukaria.

“These payments were made based on the (invoice) fee structure for 2016 which was Sh72, 000 per student. The total payment should have been Sh144, 000 instead of Sh225, 500 bringing an overpayment of Sh81, 000. The overpayment resulted from an earlier invoice from the school which had an error.