Swedish education chain buys stake in Riara Group of Schools

The 40-year-old Riara Group of Schools is the latest acquisition by international companies keen to invest in the ever-growing education sector in Kenya and East Africa.

The group of schools has announced that it has partnered with Swedish’s largest private school chain, Actus Education Holdings, which will see the expansion of the schools in Kenya and East Africa.

The development comes a year after UK-based investor — Scholé Limited and ADvTECH acquired the 40-year-old Makini School from Mary Okello in a transaction that was valued at Sh1 billion.

Riara chairman and chief executive officer Daniel Gachukia did not disclose the cost of the transition.

However, Mr Gachukia said the current management will continue to operate the schools on a day-to-day basis with Alan Gachukia and Juju Gachukia as the executive directors.

“As we embark on our vision to make Riara the foremost brand in East Africa, we want to assure you that the Riara ethos and values will be the foundation on which we build a bright future and continue to educate more children,’’ said Mr Gachukia in a statement to parents on April 5.

He said the school’s vision had been to provide quality education that focuses on every learner.

“By partnering with Actus, we have the opportunity to take our vision further and to expand our quest for the highest standards of education for Kenya,” he added.

He said there would be exciting times for all Riara staff as opportunities for professional advancement and leadership would increase, adding that vital teacher training in emerging skills and cutting edge pedagogy would be the new standard.

Mr Gachukia and educationist Dr Eddah Gachukia have been running the schools that they started 40 years ago.

Mr Gachukia also said plans were under way to refurbish and expand the school’s brand.

“The refurbishment of the existing schools will include a makeover of the existing campuses. We will also invest heavily in curriculum enhancement leveraging on IT, state-of-the-art teaching methodology, robotics, cultural activities and co-curricular resources,” said Mr Gachukia.