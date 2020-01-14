TSC, Knut condemn attack on teachers

By LEOPOLD OBI

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has strongly condemned the heinous killing of its teachers stationed at Kamuthe Primary School in Garissa by suspected Al Shabaab militants, coming the same day the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) threatened to mobilise tutors to leave insecure schools and regions.

TSC further assured teachers across the country that it was working closely with security agencies to maintain safety and restore normalcy to the school and its environs.

Three teachers - Caleb Mutua, Samuel Mutua and Titus Sasieka Mushindi - were killed in a pre-dawn terror attack on Monday that police say was targeted at a Safaricom communications mast and a police camp in the area.

“We wish to extend our condolences to the family, friends, pupils and colleagues of the three teachers and wish a quick recovery to those injured during the attack,” the Commission said in a statement last evening.

The teachers' lobby, Knut, has asked the Ministry of Education to convene an urgent meeting to discuss their security following the attack.

“The Ministry must discuss the security of teachers and students in our institutions and assure Kenyans that schools are safe for learning...We have in the past been promised of protection and action but the killings have continued,” Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion said in a press briefing yesterday.

Knut said that if the Ministry does not deal with the issue, it will urge teachers who feel insecure to promptly vacate their stations of duty without further delay to save their lives.

The militants attacked Kamuthe School that is located in Fafi Sub-County and a nearby AP Camp around 1 a.m.

Three died while an injured teacher was rushed to Garissa Referral Hospital.

In 2018, hundreds of teachers fled Wajir County schools after an attack left several tutors dead, leaving schools unable to function.