The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has skipped an awards ceremony at the Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (Kepsha) conference in Mombasa County.

However, the Kenya National Union of Teachers painted the meeting green, with more than 10 of its officials present.

The union's delegation, led by Hesbon Otieno, assured teachers at the annual conference that it would stand with them through thick and thin.

Some teachers did not attend the meeting and were spotted outside Kenya School of Revenue Administration, where the conference took place.

Kepsha's national chairman, Mr Nicholas Gathemia, called for unity in the association.

“This time the ceremony will be different unlike the previous years. The assessment is ongoing,” he said.

Senior directors of education, secondary school headteachers, members of the parliamentary Committee on Education and book publishers were among those who attended the four-day conference that began on Monday.