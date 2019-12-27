The Teachers Service commission (TSC) has transferred several secondary and primary school heads in a new reshuffle.

Most of those affected are principals who have stayed in one station for long.

But the transfers have been greeted with mixed reactions with some school heads being moved barely two years after they were delocalised from their home counties.

In the latest changes by TSC, several deputy principals have been promoted to headship.

LETTERS

The transfers have affected 1,010 secondary school principals and 1,621 heads of primary schools across the country.

Advertisement

Primary school heads affected by the transfers started receiving their letters on Monday, with a directive that they report to their new stations next week.

In Meru County, 35 secondary principals have been moved. They include Kibirichia Boys and St Mary Egoji Girls headteachers.

In Kisumu, 12 principals have been moved to schools in Homa bay, Siaya, Bungoma, Busia, Migori and Kakamega.

In vihiga County, 15 heads have been moved.

MURANG'A

In Murang’a County, 29 headteachers have been moved to schools in Kiambu, Machakos, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Kitui, Tharaka-Nithi, Nyeri, Nairobi and Laikipia.

The principal of Mugoiri Girls, Feliciana Muthoni Rutere, moves to Kimangao Girls Secondary School in Kitui with Susan Mundia from Naivasha Girls High School replacing her.

Ms Rutere was posted to Mugoiri Girls two years ago from St Mary’s Egoji Girls in Meru.

Kahatia Secondary School Principal James Kamau has been moved to Ragia Secondary in Nyandarua and replaced by Jecinta Mwangi from Hiriga Girls Secondary School.

Kangema High School Principal Irungu Nduati takes over at Highway High School in Nairobi and will be replaced by Francis Ndiritu from GG Boys Secondary School in Laikipia.

Joshua Nderitu from Muthithi Secondary School moves to Thigio Boys Secondary School in Kiambu and will replaced by Waita Nderitu from Ragia Secondary School in Nyandarua County.

At Kigumo Bendera Secondary School, James Maina, who moves to Kanunga High School is being replaced by George Kamatu from Thigio Secondary School.