Knut constitution requires officials to leave office six months before their retirement date.

This means that Mr Omucheyi who replaced Mudzo Nzili should have left the union last year.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has retired Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi.

“The records held in this office indicate that you were born on May 3, 1958 and you therefore attained 60 years, the age for compulsory retirement on May 3 2018. This is therefore to convey the decision to retire you belated with effect from May 3, 2018,” reads the letter to Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion dated June 19 2019.

PENSION

It goes on: “In to hasten processing of your pension claims payment by the Treasury, you should forward the required documents so as to reach the commission immediately.”

The letter on retirement of Mr Omucheyi is signed by S.M Njuguna on behalf of TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia.

However, Mr Omucheyi on Saturday insisted that he was born in 1961 and will be leaving the union next year as chairman.

“I wrote to TSC about this issue and they corrected it,” said the chairman who promised to avail supporting documents on Monday.

UNTRAINED

Mr Omucheyi started teaching service as an untrained teacher. Knut Assistant Secretary-General Clement Omollo is also set to retire next year.

The latest development is a blow to the teachers’ union whose secretary general was also deregistered by TSC and is in court fighting to keep his position.

This year, Ms Dorothy Muthoni, who was the first women representative, retired while the second women representative Jacinta Ndegwa resigned and is now heading Kenya Women Teachers association (Kewota).

The officials are likely to be replaced in December when the union holds its Annual Delegates Conference in Kakamega. Mr Collins Oyuu will replace Mr Omucheyi.